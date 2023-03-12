We are weather aware beginning Sunday morning at 10AM and until 3PM. The strongest portion of these storms will move through the News 3 area just after 1PM. At this time, our primary threats include damaging winds and hail, however, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Behind this line, we will experience cooler air. Temperatures will drop into the 30s by Tuesday morning, and some areas may experience patchy frost.

The WRBL First Alert Weather Team provides updates here on a line of storms moving through the News 3 viewing area Sunday.

You can watch live updates in the video player above.