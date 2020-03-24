First confirmed case of COVID-19 detected in Auburn University student

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Late Tuesday afternoon Auburn University documented it’s first confirmed case of a student with COVID-19.

“Auburn University has been made aware of a student who has tested positive for SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease COVID-19. The student was taking remote courses and was out of the country at the time of contracting the illness,” shared AU Medical Director Dr. Frederick Kam.

Dr. Kam tells News 3 there was no exposure or danger at any time to the Auburn campus community.

“The student, who lives off campus, is receiving all needed medical care under self-isolation, and Auburn is providing support to the student and family. Any direct contacts to the student have all been notified and asked to voluntarily self-quarantine for at least 14 days,” shared Dr. Kam.

