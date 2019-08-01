First day of August: Expect heat, humidity and a chance for isolated showers and storms

The month of July ended just like it started, hot and humid with highs in the middle to a few upper 90s. Today will be a little bit of the same only we’ll add in a chance for isolated showers and storms. This morning will be dry and clear for some with temperatures in the 70s, areas to the east of Columbus will deal with a little more cloud cover.

This afternoon clouds will build in and this is the best chance for a shower or storm to form and then fizzle out by sunset. Highs today will mostly be in the middle 90s with the possibility of a few locations reaching the upper 90s but I will mention that any location that sees a shower, the temperature will drop and be a little cooler.

We’ll end the week hot and humid with a chance for scattered showers and storms in the evening, highs will be in the middle 90s with temperatures falling into the 70s overnight into Saturday morning. This weekend scattered showers will be possible with high temperatures in the low 90s and a few locations may struggle to get out of the upper 80s.