First Lady Jill Biden and Duchess of Cambridge meet, talk about education

LONDON (CBS News) – First Lady Jill Biden met Prince William’s wife Kate for the first time on the sidelines of the G7 summit on Friday.

The first lady and future Queen walked into a classroom together in southern England to meet the students and talk about education.

As a teacher, Dr. Biden said she knows the value of supporting children. “Early childhood education is so important to lay the foundation for all of our students,” she said.

As a mother of three, the Duchess of Cambridge stressed the importance of setting kids up for success. “Ultimately my hope is that we change the way we think about early childhood, really for generations to come. And I’m committed to this for the long term,” she said.

The two later joined the school’s animal cadets who showed them how to take care of some rabbits.

While the visit was brief – the two hope their efforts will help kids blossom.

The first lady says she’s looking forward to meeting Queen Elizabeth when she travels with the president to Windsor Castle on Sunday.