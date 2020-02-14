First Lady Melania Trump heads to children’s hospital to celebrate Valentine’s Day with families

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- The principal of Camas High School has been put on administrative leave after making controversial comments about Kobe Bryant on her Facebook page shortly after his untimely death.

On the day Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash, Dr. Liza Sejkora wrote, “Not gonna lie, seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today,” according to The Columbian.