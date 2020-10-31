First Lady Melania Trump to deliver remarks in Wapwallopen

News

by: Revathi Janaswamy

Posted: / Updated:

WAPWALLOPEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – First Lady Melania Trump is slated to deliver marks in just a few hours in Wapwallopen.

Eyewitness News reporter Revathi Janaswamy will have more on the event in a live report on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

On the Ballot - Georgia Ballot Measures

More On The Ballot

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

69° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 69° 57°

Sunday

74° / 40°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 74° 40°

Monday

63° / 39°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 63° 39°

Tuesday

68° / 44°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 68° 44°

Wednesday

71° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 71° 50°

Thursday

74° / 56°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 74° 56°

Friday

75° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 75° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
67°

65°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

62°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

60°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

58°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
58°

59°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

61°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

64°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

67°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

72°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

73°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

73°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories