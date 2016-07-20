First non-travel related case of Zika possible in Florida

(WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health is investigating the first possible non-travel related case of Zika virus in Miami-Dade County.

The department is conducting an epidemiological investigation, along with the Centers for Disease Control.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are seven new travel-related cases in Florida — three in Broward, three in Orange and one in Miami-Dade counties. This brings the total number of Zika cases in Florida to 283, plus the total number of pregnant women who have been monitored to 43.

Tampa Bay has seven cases in Hillsborough, two in Citrus, one in Manatee, five in Pasco, seven in Pinellas, and ten in Polk counties.

According to CDC, symptoms associated with the Zika virus last between seven to 10 days.

The CDC recommends that women who are pregnant or thinking of becoming pregnant postpone travel to Zika affected areas. Florida has been monitoring pregnant women with evidence of Zika regardless of symptoms since January.

Residents and visitors are reminded that the best way to protect themselves is to prevent mosquito bites through practicing good drain and cover methods:DRAIN standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying

• Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots or any other containers where sprinkler or rain water has collected.

• Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren’t being used.

• Empty and clean birdbaths and pet’s water bowls at least once or twice a week.

• Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.

• Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.COVER skin with clothing or repellent

• CLOTHING – Wear shoes, socks, long pants and long-sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present.

• REPELLENT – Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing.

o Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, and IR3535 are effective.

o EPA-approved repellent is safe for pregnant women to use.

o Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.COVER doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house

• Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches and patios.