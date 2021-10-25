FIRST ON 3: Attorney Chris Breault dismissed by judge in DA Mark Jones’ criminal case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The attorney for embattled District Attorney Mark Jones has been removed from the public corruption case, according to a decision filed in Superior Court on Monday

Houston County Superior Court Judge Katherine Lumsden issued the ruling removing Chris Breault as Jones’ defense attorney, after a hearing on the matter last Thursday.

Jones is facing a nine count indictment of criminal misconduct in his first eight months in office.

Jones was suspended last month by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp pending the Nov. 8, 2021 scheduled trial.

Breault, a close friend and confidant of Jones, enter the case on Oct. 12, 2021, after Jones had spent a month representing himself.

Breault was dismissed by the judge because he is a likely witness in the case.

In the order, Lumsden cited Facebook message between Breault and Andrew Lloyd, a witness in a murder case Jones had tried and ended in a mistrial. Lloyd was a crucial witness in the state’s murder case against Drevon Johnson.

“The gist of the communication memorialized in the messages is: if Mr. Lloyd cooperates, Mr. Breault will get his probation warrant and/or felony warrant dismissed and if he doesn’t, Mr. Jones will prosecute and send him to prison,” according to the order.

Here’s where the problem lies, according to Lumsden’s order.

“The use of the defendant’s private lawyer/friend (not law enforcement or the DA’s investigator) to find and persuade a witness is unheard of and fraught with ethical problems,” Lumsden wrote.

