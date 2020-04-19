First responders in Jackson support frontline workers with a parade

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A second person is facing Capital Murder charges in the shooting death of a Phenix City woman at a landscaping company in Auburn.

“On April 19, 2020, the Auburn Police Division arrested Kentrice Symonee Hill, 21 from Birmingham, Alabama in obedience to felony warrants for the offenses of Theft of Property 1st Degree and Capital Murder. Hill was transported to the Lee County Detention Facility where she was further processed. Hill has no bond. This case remains under investigation,” said Auburn Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart.