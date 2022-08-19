UPDATE – According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all lanes of U.S. 280 near the 101 mile marker, in Lee County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

The crash has also resulted in a fuel spill and the Lee County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) along with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) are responding to assist with cleanup and traffic control.

Original:

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – First responders are on the scene of an overturned truck along the US 280 westbound past Alabama 147 in Auburn. The crash involves at least one other truck. We are unsure if there are any injuries.

The crash happened around 9:00 AM Friday. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route as westbound lanes are closed and traffic is being rerouted.