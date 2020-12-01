 

First responders reunite 12-year-old dog with family after pooch goes missing overnight

News

by: Patrick Clark and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) – Rescuing animals is just part of the job when it comes to protecting and serving a community. One dog owner had some helping hands Monday from the Black Jack Fire Protection District and the St. Louis County Police Department.

It all began Sunday night, when Rusty Payne, a 12-year-old chihuahua, chose to wander off after being let outside.

“He’s been a naughty little boy,” said Terry Payne, Rusty’s owner. “Had me looking for him all night. My husband and I got up this morning we’re looking for him and, for some reason, he got stuck in the gutter.”

A scratching noise coming from below ground tipped off Terry to Rusty Payne’s predicament – somehow, Rusty fell into a drain pipe.

Firefighters from Black Jack’s Engine House 2 responded to the scene.

“Climbed down in the sewer but the dog decided it wanted to run under the street in the sewer pipe,” said Black Jack Fire Captain Mike Beckmann. So, it took some coaxing. Other guys put a firehose in the other side to punch it back to the one side so we could grab it.”

“Me and my husband are so grateful and thankful,” Terry said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

48° / 26°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 48° 26°

Wednesday

58° / 31°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 58° 31°

Thursday

60° / 48°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 60° 48°

Friday

61° / 42°
Rain
Rain 70% 61° 42°

Saturday

56° / 36°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 56° 36°

Sunday

56° / 37°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 56° 37°

Monday

55° / 32°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 55° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

7 PM
Clear
0%
40°

38°

8 PM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

9 PM
Clear
0%
37°

35°

10 PM
Clear
0%
35°

33°

11 PM
Clear
0%
33°

31°

12 AM
Clear
0%
31°

30°

1 AM
Clear
0%
30°

29°

2 AM
Clear
0%
29°

29°

3 AM
Clear
10%
29°

28°

4 AM
Clear
10%
28°

27°

5 AM
Clear
10%
27°

27°

6 AM
Clear
10%
27°

27°

7 AM
Clear
10%
27°

29°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
29°

35°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
35°

40°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

45°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

49°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

52°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

55°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

57°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

54°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

50°

6 PM
Clear
0%
50°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories