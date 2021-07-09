First tournament to be played at ‘Abby and Libby Memorial Park’ in honor of murdered Delphi teens

DELPHI, Ind. (NEXSTAR) – It’s been more than four years since two teenage girls were brutally murdered in in Delphi, Indiana. Now, for the first time games will be played at the Abby and Libby Memorial Park.

The park was built in memory of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German. The girls’ bodies were discovered near the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi on February 14, 2017, after they went missing the previous day. Their murder remains unsolved.

“I can’t wait to hear the first crack of the bat and the umpire say play ball,” said Mike Patty, Libby German’s grandfather.

“It’s going to be a unique feeling watching those kids take the field,” said Eric Erskin, Abby’s Grandfather.

The project has taken two years, thousands of volunteers, and countless hours.

“It’s all for the girls and the community,” Patty said. “We wouldn’t have gotten here without support of so many people.”

Patty says this tournament is about more than just a softball game. It’s about keeping their memory alive as they continue to fight for justice.

“I firmly believe somebody knows who this is,” Patty said. “They deserve justice, they really do. It’s been long enough, let’s bring that portion to a closer.”

The investigation into who killed Abby and Libby continues. Tips can be submitted at the following: