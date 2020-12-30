 

 

First U.S. coronavirus variant case is Colorado Guardsman working at assisted living facility

News

by: Dara Bitler and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado State Laboratory reported Wednesday that the man who tested positive for the COVID-19 variant is National Guard personnel working at an assisted living facility in Simla, Colorado.

There is also a second possible variant case in the same county, who is also National Guard personnel working at the same assisted living facility. The National Guard personnel did not arrive at the facility until Dec. 23.

The confirmed case is isolating at home in Elbert County, southeast of Denver. The other possible case is isolating at a hotel in neighboring Lincoln County.

Further testing is now underway to determine whether or not the variant is spreading in the assisted living facility.

Authorities are also contact tracing to determine who else may have been exposed.

This variant is believed to be more contagious than previously identified strains. However, it is thought that the currently approved vaccines will still be effective against it.

On Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that there has been a confirmed case of the same variant in California.

Scientists believe that the same steps that are taken to lower COVID-19 transmission will be effective in reducing the spread of the new variant:

  • Wearing a mask
  • Staying 6 feet apart, remaining socially distant
  • Washing your hands

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

60° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 60° 59°

Friday

70° / 53°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 91% 70° 53°

Saturday

63° / 43°
PM Rain
PM Rain 75% 63° 43°

Sunday

55° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 55° 35°

Monday

61° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 61° 37°

Tuesday

64° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 64° 33°

Wednesday

63° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 63° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

5 PM
Cloudy
6%
60°

59°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
60°

63°

8 PM
Cloudy
18%
63°

63°

9 PM
Cloudy
19%
63°

64°

10 PM
Cloudy
19%
64°

64°

11 PM
Few Showers
36%
64°

64°

12 AM
Rain
66%
64°

64°

1 AM
Rain
67%
64°

64°

2 AM
Rain
62%
64°

64°

3 AM
Rain
67%
64°

65°

4 AM
Rain
67%
65°

65°

5 AM
Showers
56%
65°

65°

6 AM
Rain
69%
65°

65°

7 AM
Rain
70%
65°

65°

8 AM
Rain
77%
65°

66°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

66°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

67°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
67°

68°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
91%
68°

69°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
69°

69°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
69°

70°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
70°

70°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
70°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories