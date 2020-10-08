Fishing makes a comeback in one local town

A city that relies heavily on fishing and the revenue it brings to the town, is starting to see a comeback since the start of the pandemic.

Lakepoint Resort State Park in Eufaula is home to a lot of ducks, a few gators, and some of the largest fishing tournaments in the southeast. Those tournaments bring the city a lot of revenue as they attract tourist from all over.

However, this year those tournaments were put on hold, rescheduled, and some even cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. But now, the Mayor of Eufaula, Jake Tibbs, is starting to see things turn around for the better.

“We book out a year in advance and we’re already working on 2022, so we’ve already got a big season for next year and we’re finishing up this year and there’s still five or six events this year,” says Tibbs.

The mayor says the industry that’s suffered the most is the lodging industry in Eufaula as many fishermen will book multiple nights to stay when in town for tournaments.