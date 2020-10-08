Fishing makes a comeback in one local town

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A city that relies heavily on fishing and the revenue it brings to the town, is starting to see a comeback since the start of the pandemic.

Lakepoint Resort State Park in Eufaula is home to a lot of ducks, a few gators, and some of the largest fishing tournaments in the southeast. Those tournaments bring the city a lot of revenue as they attract tourist from all over.

However, this year those tournaments were put on hold, rescheduled, and some even cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. But now, the Mayor of Eufaula, Jake Tibbs, is starting to see things turn around for the better.  

“We book out a year in advance and we’re already working on 2022, so we’ve already got a big season for next year and we’re finishing up this year and there’s still five or six events this year,” says Tibbs.

The mayor says the industry that’s suffered the most is the lodging industry in Eufaula as many fishermen will book multiple nights to stay when in town for tournaments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 68°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 87° 68°

Friday

80° / 70°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 70% 80° 70°

Saturday

82° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 82° 72°

Sunday

82° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 82° 70°

Monday

83° / 68°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 83° 68°

Tuesday

86° / 63°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 86° 63°

Wednesday

80° / 61°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 80° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

75°

11 AM
Showers
40%
75°

77°

12 PM
Few Showers
30%
77°

79°

1 PM
Few Showers
30%
79°

79°

2 PM
Showers
50%
79°

78°

3 PM
Rain
60%
78°

76°

4 PM
Rain
70%
76°

76°

5 PM
Showers
40%
76°

76°

6 PM
Rain
60%
76°

75°

7 PM
Rain
70%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don't Miss