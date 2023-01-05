Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – One of the most popular New Year’s Resolutions that people make are a recommitment to their personal fitness. Gyms see a spike in memberships, and for a while most people stick with their promises. However, as the year rolls on, the number of gym goers starts to dip. The Global Health and Fitness Association reports that four out of five new gym goers stopped going consistently before the summer. Darius Miles owns Insane Fitness, a gym near Uptown Columbus, and he shared some tips to stay consistent with a workout routine.



“It’s just like the University of Georgia or the deal to reach to the championship. I’m quite sure they focus on one game at a time. You should focus on one week at a time. If you look at the long term goal, you’ll get discouraged if you haven’t met that goal. So basically, pick some short term goals to meet your long term goals,” said Miles.



He also says have a reasonable goal is also important, because if you try to accomplish too much in a short amount of time that can cause frustration.

“If you can’t reach your small, short term goals, you never be able to reach your long term goals,” said Miles.

While a daily commitment to exercise is important, nutrition and diet is also a key factor for people wanting to reach their fitness goals.



“It’s impossible to outrun a bad diet. Use the end or beginning of the week to start off preparing your mind as well as preparing your food. Because if you don’t have it already to prepare you hungry, you might stop at McDonald’s or other fast food restaurants to get you something to eat,” said Miles.



Darius has one big piece of advice to anyone looking for a healthier version of themselves in 2023.



“The time is now. You got to start,” said Miles.

For more information to join Insane Fitness click https://www.insanefitnessgym.com/

