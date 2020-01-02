Five arrested in Chambers County underage alcohol sales sting

FILE – In this Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, file photo, bottles of Budweiser beer are on display in a shop window. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Five clerks from five different Chambers County, Alabama gas stations were arrested for selling alcohol to underage persons in a New Years Eve sting operation.

According to a press release from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Sid Lockhart directed his deputies to investigate multiple complaints of underage alcohol sales.

At about 7:00 p.m. on Dec. 31, deputies began “Operation New Years Resolution.” Deputies visited nine stores in Chambers County. At each, an adult employee of the Sheriff’s Office under the age of 21 attempted to buy alcohol. Clerks at five of those stores made the illegal sale.

Stores where a clerk was arrested: