Five injured as gunfire erupts at LaGrange nightclub

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) – A shooting early Sunday morning at a LaGrange nightclub has injured five people. Investigators say gunfire erupted when someone got kicked out of Commotions Club.

LaGrange police report on December 27, 2020, at approximately 0051 hours, officers responded to Commotions Club at 1200 New Franklin Road about multiple people being shot. Officers located five people who had been injured in a shooting after an altercation occurred in the club that carried over into the parking lot.

Detectives say Johnny Perkins became involved in an altercation with on-site security when he was made to leave the establishment. As Perkins was leaving, he produced a handgun and began to shoot at club security, which in turn returned fire, striking Johnny Perkins and his brother Steven Perkins, who was also involved in the dispute outside the club. As this incident was transpiring, investigators say, Kristi Perkins, Johnny Perkins’s wife, emerged from inside the club and attacked the manager on duty, Lynette Denault, in an attempt to assault her by striking her and trying to bite her. During this altercation, Kristi Perkins, retrieved her firearm and began to shoot in the direction of Tim Childs and Lynette Denault. Investigators say one of the rounds she fired entered the building, which was occupied by numerous patrons at this time. The rounds fired from Johnny Perkins’s gun struck security officer Tim Childs, bar patron Charles Powell, and club DJ Daniel Skipworth. Childs was treated at the scene and released. Powell and Skipworth were transported via ambulance and life flight to other area hospitals for treatment. Both Johnny Perkins and Steven Perkins were also transported to other area hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

Kristi Perkins was detained at the scene and later charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a crime.

Warrants were also obtained for Johnny Perkins for four counts of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a crime.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol assisted with the initial scene and the evacuation of the injured from the scene.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.