Five juveniles arrested after series of vehicle thefts and break-ins

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made multiple arrests in connection to a series of vehicle thefts and break-ins that occurred in late November and early December.

Police say five juveniles are facing charges in connection to the crimes. Their ages range from 15 to 17. Due to their ages, police say their names will not be released.

The crimes happened in the areas of Warm Springs Road, Armour Avenue, and Camille Drive from Nov. 26 to Dec 8.

During this time period, police say there were approximately 27 reported cases of stolen vehicles and vehicle break-ins.

Police say as of Tuesday, 13 of the cases have been cleared with a total of 41 charges filed.

Those charges include 39 cases of Entering Autos and two cases of Theft by Taking (Motor Vehicle).

• Juvenile 1 was arrested on 12/6/19 and released back to his family as instructed by Department of Juvenile Justice.

• Juvenile 2 was arrested on 12/10/19 and transported to the Terrell County Regional Youth Detention Center by members of the Property Crimes Unit. A court hearing was held on 12/12/19 and he was released by Juvenile Court prior to Christmas.

• Juvenile 3 was arrested on 12/12/19 and transported to the Terrell County Regional Youth Detention Center by members of the Property Crimes Unit. A court hearing was held on 12/13/19 and he was released by Juvenile Court on tracking.

• Juvenile 4 was arrested on 1/8/20 and transported to the Terrell County Regional Youth Detention Center by members of the Property Crimes Unit. He has been remanded until a sentencing hearing.

• Juvenile 5 was arrested on 1/9/20 and transported to the Terrell County Regional Youth Detention Center by members of the Property Crimes Unit. He has been remanded until a sentencing hearing.

Officials with the Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit say 14 cases are still open with arrest warrants pending on the same five juveniles in addition to one more juvenile not listed above.