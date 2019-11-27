Five killed in apartment fire in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minneapolis fire chief says investigators believe a high-rise apartment fire that killed five people was an accident.

Fire Chief John Fruetel told reporters that the fire on the 14th floor of Cedar High Apartments had been burning for a while when firefighters arrived early Wednesday.

Fruetel says the flames extended 10 to 15 feet (3 to 4.5 meters) out the windows. The chief says it was “an extreme environment of heat and wind-driven fire” and that the flames “burst the glass.”

Firefighters had to go up the stairs while people were coming down. The chief called it “a very chaotic scenario.”

One firefighter was treated for exertion. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.