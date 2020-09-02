Five Muscogee County nursing homes report zero COVID-19 cases for first time since pandemic began

As the COVID-19 numbers in Muscogee County continue to decline, that good news is also being felt in the local nursing homes.

For the first time since the public health crisis started, five of the city’s nursing homes that have been battling the pandemic have no residents who are COVID positive.

The Hospital Authority of Columbus’ three nursing homes — Muscogee Manor, Azalea Trace and Orchard View — have dealt with cases for months.

“We have zero residents for the first time since April 15th of this year,” said Hospital Authority Chief Operating Officer Britt Hayes. “And that’s a good feeling.”

It’s not just those three nursing homes. The two Magnolia Manor facilities on Warm Springs Road also don’t currently have any COVID-positive residents. They have two people who are still under observation, but have tested negative, said CEO Mark Todd.

“It’s a direct reflection of what has been going on in the community around us. It is very much correlated to as the cases have gone up in Muscogee County, you are going to see positive cases in facilities and that’s what we have seen,” Todd said.

Nursing homes have been at the center of the public health crisis for obvious reasons. Many of the people in nursing homes are elderly — and they have chronic health problems.

There have been 237 COVID cases in all of the Columbus nursing homes. There have been 161 staff members who tested positive. 43 residents have died with COVID.

“Everyone knows the skilled nursing facilities are quarantining their residents,” Hayes said. “Only essential personnel can come in. So, the way it gets into a nursing home is through the staff and not usually through the residents because they can’t go anywhere.”

No one is ready to say that this pandemic is over.

“You want to see light at the end of the tunnel,” Todd said. “You want to see a goal you are trying to reach. Unfortunately, I don’t think we are there. hat I really think is going to happen is we are going to have a new normal.””

That’s the same way Hayes sees it.

“It feels like it’s kind of halftime,” Hayes said. “I feel like people are paying more attention to the preventive methods we have implemented. Masks are being worn everywhere I go. And that wasn’t the case a couple of months ago. … I think people are paying more attention to it now than they did prior.”

Both healthcare executives praised the work of their staffs in this crisis.

“It’s tough,” Todd said. ” We are tired. It’s been a long, hard fight. Who I really want to shoot out to is my staff members. The people who are working on the front line. They’re doing it every day, amid some criticisms, amid the challenges that are there personal and professional.”

The same thing holds true for those who work at Hospital Authority facilities.

“It has been a very tough time for their families and themselves,” Hayes said. “And they really just pulled together and just really done a great job of taking the importance of infection control seriously.”

Under an order from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, visitations at nursing homes is still restricted. No family or friends or allowed inside. That order will remain in effect until at least October 10.