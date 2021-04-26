 

Five-year-old killed in Springfield murder-suicide

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – A five-year-old girl was shot and killed by her mother in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

According to the Springfield Police Department, they received a 911 call shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday and responded to the 500 block of N. Everitt Avenue.

Officers said they then spoke to a 15-year-old girl who said she woke up to her mother pointing a gun at her in their home.

In a news release, officers wrote that she fled the home and headed to a neighbor’s home. While doing so, she said she heard gunshots.

Several attempts were made to contact the mother but law enforcement received no response which then led them to force their way into the home where they found the mother dead on the living room floor from a single gunshot wound. Officers said the gun was still in her hand.

Her other child, a five-year-old girl, was found dead in the home as well.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Parker Police Department assisted in the investigation.

