Flat Rock Park remains open for visitors amid COVID-19

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Closed gates at Flat Rock Park are causing a bit of confusion for some folks wanting to visit amid the Coronavirus.

According to the Director of Parks and Recreation Holli Browder, the park remains open for visitors but is closed to drivers to limit the number of vehicles on the property.

Red and yellow closure signs are displayed on public restrooms and playground areas following the executive order from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Folks are welcomed to exercise at the park, as long as they keep a 6 feet distance and be in groups less than 10.

“That is one of the parks that we typically get a lot of vehicular traffic and a lot people are in that park and so we know that people are continuing in using the park and they can feel free to do so at this time as long as they are practicing the social distancing guidelines,” says Holli Browder, Columbus Parks and Recreation Director.

Browder says the main focus is ensuring everyone’s safety to reduce the spread of COVID-19.