Florence woman arrested for aiding in a prisoner’s escape

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence woman has been arrested Friday for aiding in the 2018 escape on a prisoner.
According to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Dionne Benjamin Martin, 30, of Florence is charged with providing contraband to a prisoner and aiding in his escape on Dec. 3, 2018.
Martin allegedly involves allowing inmate James Russell to use her car to leave his work-release job and providing him with a fifth of liquor. He was captured about an hour after he left the job site.
Russell, who was housed at Palmer Pre-Release Center, was serving the remainder of a seven-year sentence for violating probation on grand larceny and accessory after the fact of a felony. He pleaded guilty to escape and received a one-year sentence. He was released from SCDC on Nov. 4.