Fort Lauderdale, Fla – (CNN) More than 20 people were injured in an explosion at a shopping center in Plantation Florida Saturday.

All of the injured, including a child, were taken to area hospitals.

Authorities first reported the explosion may have been caused by a gas leak – but that’s still under investigation.



The blast appeared to have occurred in a corner of the plaza market where two buildings intersect.

The market mall remains closed.