Florida fast train to connect Miami cruise port with Orlando

On July 31, 1968, Florida East Coast Railway would cease all passenger routes on its mainline which to many, seem like it would be forever gone. Fast Forward 49 years later. BRIGHTLINE comes to life now serving West Palm Beach and Ft Lauderdale with Miami station in it’s finishing touches. It was a dream come true for many: passenger service coming back on the FEC main. The double track main that hosted wonderful trains is back with new signals and modern equipment. (Photo from BrightLine)

MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s new highspeed rail system is building a station at PortMiami, giving theme park tourists the opportunity for a car-free vacation by connecting them to the busy cruise ship destination.

Brightline said Tuesday it will build a station at PortMiami by 2020. The Virgin Trains will ultimately connect a crucial 170-mile (275-kilometer) stretch from West Palm Beach to Orlando and its theme parks. It’s scheduled to open in 2022. Another station in Aventura has been approved, and the company is working with Boca Raton to add a station there.

PortMiami is home to 22 cruise lines and served more than 5.5 million travelers last year.