Florida football player in ICU after collapsing during game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A family is praying for a miracle as their son fights for his life after collapsing at a high school football game.

A press conference is expected to be held Monday evening to give more information about what has happened with the senior football player.

Friday night, Northeast High in St. Petersburg took on Osceola when one of their star players, Jacquez Welch, went down and didn’t get up. He was rushed to Bayfront Medical in St. Pete.

His mother took to Facebook Sunday to let her friends, family and everyone interested know what’s currently happening with her son.

“I want everyone to understand what is going on with my son and I want to tell his story. I want people to know it could have happened to anyone.” said Jacquez’s mom, Marcia Nelson.

A GoFundMe page organized by his coach stated the senior collapsed with a severe brain bleed. The coach went on to state that a neurologist diagnosed him with Arteriovenous Malformations.

Pinellas County Schools released a statement saying:

“Jacquez Welch is a beloved member of the Northeast High School football team and the school community. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

His mother is now thanking friends and family as support and love continues to flow in.

“I know everybody’s just concerned and want to know, and I’m telling you now just pray cause I need a miracle right now,” Nelson said.

The school district said support will be available Monday morning at Northeast High School for students and staff.

LATEST STORIES: