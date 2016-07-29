Florida governor confirms first US Zika transmission

MIAMI, Fla (CNN) — Florida’s governor says the state has concluded that four mysterious Zika infections likely came from mosquitoes in the Miami area.

Gov. Rick Scott says Friday no mosquitoes in the state have tested positive for Zika. One woman and three men in Miami-Dade and Broward counties have been infected with the Zika virus by local mosquitoes, Florida health officials say.

These are the first known cases of the virus being transmitted by mosquitoes in the continental United States.

The unidentified individuals had not traveled to a Zika-affected area, had not had sexual contact with someone who had traveled to a place where the virus is circulating and had no other known exposure to the virus.

U.S. health officials and experts have warned to expect local transmission of the virus from mosquitoes, but don’t expect widespread transmission, as has been seen in Puerto Rico and throughout the Americas.

More than 60 countries and territories are currently reporting local transmission of the virus.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.