Florida man gets life in prison for killing girlfriend and daughter; judge called case ‘worst I have ever seen’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A judge sentenced Florida man Ronnie Oneal III to three life terms plus 60 years in prison to run consecutively for the murder of his girlfriend and their disabled daughter, and the attempted murder of his son.

Oneal gained national attention for his antics in court as he insisted on representing himself during his murder trial.

On Friday, family members of his victims had a chance to address the Riverview, Florida man and the court about the impact he’s had on their lives.

“He done what a coward would do,” said Carrie Lloyd, the mother of Oneal’s late girlfriend, Kenyatta Barron.

During the trial, jurors heard a desperate 911 call from Barron as Oneal shot her and then beat her to death. During the call, Barron begged for her life.

Lloyd told the judge she is not happy that the jury did not give Oneal the death penalty for his crimes.

“I’m not pleased with what the verdict was and I wish you could overturn it and give him what he’s rightfully due,” said Lloyd.

Dessada Barron, the victim’s sister, told Oneal she did not have any sympathy for his him and doesn’t feel sorry for his circumstances.

“So when you sit in that cell for the rest of your life, remember you don’t leave out until you’re in a box,” she said.

Oneal then had one more opportunity to address the court.

“I am not sorry for something I didn’t do and I am not sorry for the things I did do,” Oneal said, his voice booming across the room as it rose into a scream.

This time, unlike during the trial, Judge Michele Sisco quickly shut him down, telling Oneal she would not tolerate his tone.

“I will have you removed from this courtroom,” said Sisco, telling Oneal she could sentence him, even if he isn’t in the room.

The judge then addressed Oneal, telling him that he could have been a decent attorney in another life. She also told him his actions on the night of the murder changed everything.

“This is the worst case I have ever seen as far as the facts,” said Sisco.

The veteran judge told Oneal she had to fight to hold back tears during the trial.

“It took every ounce I had not to start sobbing too because there is no way any person with any feeling could have witnessed or seen the photos of what occurred that night and not be haunted for the rest of your life,” Sisco said. “For the rest of my life I’ll be haunted by what I saw as far as the evidence.”

Sisco then sentenced Oneal to three life terms to be served consecutively, meaning he will spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance of parole.