Florida mom who vanished with daughter dies in Nebraska hospital

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida mother who disappeared with her daughter last week has died from an apparent “medical episode” in Nebraska, police said. Her daughter is safe.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Angela Jolley, 46, was hospitalized early Wednesday morning in Omaha and died. Her daughter, 19-year-old Alexis Jolley, was with her at the time and notified relatives of her mother’s death.

St. Pete Police Sgt. Kevin Haemmelmann said police “will no longer be looking into this case.”

“There is nothing criminally involved that either of these women have done,” he said. “We spoke to Alexis this morning and they both, at their own free will, decided to go on a trip out west. And that’s where they were headed when this tragedy occurred.”

The mother and daughter were reported missing after Angela Jolley didn’t show up to work Thursday and their cell phones were found inside their home.

They were later spotted on camera going to the bank and driving on highways in Alabama, Misssissippi and Tennessee.

On Tuesday, police asked that the Jolleys contact them.

“We are not looking to bring you back, we are not looking to tell anybody where you are,” Haemmelmann said then. “What I need you to do if you are out there is to call me and tell me you are okay so we can stop searching.”

On Wednesday, police said investigators learned the mother and daughter had decided to drive to Nebraska last week.

Further information regarding their disappearance and Angela Jolley’s death was not immediately available.