Florida newlyweds die in plane crash during ‘adventure-filled honeymoon’ in Colorado

News

by: Eric Ruble and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A newlywed couple from Florida died while on a honeymoon in Colorado when their small plane crashed near Telluride, a popular resort town.

According to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, the victims have been identified as Costas John Sivyllis, 30, and his wife, Lindsey Vogelaar, 33. They were both from Port Orange, Florida.

Both worked in the airline industry and Sivyllis was a flight instructor and pilot for United Airlines. They had been married for just four days.

About 12:45 p.m. Monday, the couple departed Telluride Airport in a privately owned Beechcraft Bonanza. It crashed about 10-15 minutes later in Ingram Basin east of the town.

According to the sheriff’s office, the couple was heading back to Florida with a potential refueling stop in Oklahoma.

“The two had eloped to Telluride for a small wedding (held Oct. 1) and adventure-filled honeymoon that they were documenting online for their friends and families to follow,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The cause of the crash is not yet clear; the National Transportation Safety Board is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Election Results

Full Election Results

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 61°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 88° 61°

Thursday

88° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 88° 68°

Friday

81° / 72°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 81° 72°

Saturday

80° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 80° 70°

Sunday

82° / 68°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 82° 68°

Monday

86° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 86° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°

77°

9 PM
Clear
0%
77°

75°

10 PM
Clear
0%
75°

72°

11 PM
Clear
0%
72°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

63°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

62°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

66°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

81°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

83°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories