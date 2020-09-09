Florida pastor dies while serving others

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local Christian community is mourning the loss of a Bonifay pastor who died while on a mission to assist others.

On Monday morning, September 7, Chuck Glass, 40, or “Pastor Chuck” as so many called him, was traveling with another pastor to Louisianna with relief supplies to assist those affected by Hurrican Laura when they were involved in a highway accident that cost him his life.

Tommy Moore, the District Superintendent of the West Florida District of the Assemblies of God, described Glass as the hands and feet of Jesus.

“He was extremely happy, he was in a caravan of people that were going out from various churches,” Moore said. “He was so excited about it when they left earlier that morning.”

Chuck Glass pictured front and center. On a missionary trip to Africa

Moore said that Pastor Chuck did more than just preach about what he believed, he lived his truth every single day.

“He was an integral part of our Project 220 relief for Hurricane Michael a couple of years ago,” Moore said. “It was just his heart, he loved to serve, he had been on many foreign mission trips overseas as well as other places in the US to serve.”

Moore said that their faith-based community has been hit hard by this loss and it’s a bigger hole than usual.

“Anytime you lose someone you love it leaves a big gap but it seems like this one is a little bit bigger than usual because Chuck meant so much to so many people,” Moore said. “Not only did he pastor his church at Northside Assembly of God in Bonifay, he was involved with the community so heavily and leaves a wonderful loving family, a large family, large family connections, and our entire fellowship nationwide is mourning his passing.”

Pastor Chuck leaves behind his wife of 17 years, Miranda Glass and four children: 20-year-old Zion (who celebrates his birthday today), 18-year-old Cheyenne, 5-year-old Selah, and 4-year-old Kiera.

Moore said he’s not sure about funeral arrangements just yet but in the meantime, people can share their prayers and thoughts with his church family on the Northside Assembly of God Bonifay Facebook page.

“He’s going to be greatly missed and we appreciate everyone’s prayers,” Moore said.