Florida teacher fights to save career after mowing lawn naked

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla- A Florida teacher who was seen on camera mowing his lawn naked is fighting to get back into the classroom.

The elementary school teacher was demoted when the video was given to police in 2017.

Now, his 20-year professional reputation hangs on the line.

Volusia United Educators President Elizabeth Albert is clear when long time teacher Brian Wheeler.

Some say when he mowed the yard naked at his Port Orange home in 2017, Wheeler made a very poor decision.

A neighbor, who according to documents wheeler believes has issues with him anyway, recorded Wheeler and filed a police complaint.

Wheeler was charged with exposure of sexual organs and disorderly conduct. The exposure charge was dropped and the disorderly conduct dismissed in a deferred prosecution agreement. Therefore, Wheeler does not stand convicted of a crime.

“This is a man who has over two decades of history teaching children in our community and successfully teaching them,” said Elizabeth Albert, Volusia United Educators President.

Wheeler was at Cypress Elementary in Port Orange when he was removed, a tenured teacher with an unblemished record.

According to documents WESH 2 in Orlando obtained, many parents and colleagues supported him.

However, a handful of families of young children did not. School district officials, who gave Wheeler a written reprimand along with a demotion out of the classroom, refused to reconsider.

In addition to Volusia County, the State Department of Education investigated and just this past May found probable cause in Brian Wheeler’s case to pursue disciplinary action. The complaint will be heard in October.

However, Albert says a settlement has been reached in Wheeler’s case and the October hearing is just a rubber stamp. The paper work she provided showed Wheeler will be fined, but will retain his teaching credentials.

“Which would infer that they feel that he is still of the caliber that is able to work with our kids and teach,” Albert said.

Albert says since the school district has so far refused that, the union will arbitrate on Wheeler’s behalf.