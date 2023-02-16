ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Four people have been arrested for child neglect after deputies allegedly found 23 animals and feces inside their home. Deputies said they saw a child who was sitting in the middle of the room surrounded by fecal matter and urine.

Patrick George McCann, 53, Steffanie Christine McCann, 52, Jennifer McKee, 28, and Matthew Allen McKee, 36, were all charged with child neglect.

On Feb. 7, deputies said they were called to 12399 Bedell Drive in Pensacola to assist Escambia County Animal Welfare to remove several animals. When they arrived, they said animal welfare told them there were numerous animals inside the residence in “unsuitable conditions.” A sergeant with animal welfare told deputies there was defecation throughout the residence in which she believed some were not from animals. Deputies said there were 11 people living in the home.

When deputies entered the home, they said they smelled a strong ammonia odor from urine and the smell of feces. They said they saw feces, urine, trash and broken furniture throughout the residence, which looked like it had been there for several weeks, or possibly months, “as the feces looked to be embedded on portions of the baseboards, walls and numerous items throughout the house.”

They said they saw another younger child who was unclothed and barefoot running around on the fecal and urine-covered floors.

“At this time, the smell was so overwhelming I had to exit the house,” A deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Animal welfare said they removed 23 animals from the house, due to the living conditions. A McCaw, a pig, a lizard, 11 dogs and several cats.

Florida Department of Children and Families investigators arrived, according to the arrest report, and said the children would not be allowed to stay at the home until it was cleaned.

Patrick and Steffanie McCann and Jennifer and Matthew McKee were all booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $2,500 bond.