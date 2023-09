PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 3-year-old received a gunshot wound Sunday after they shot themself, according to officials with the Pensacola Police Department.

Officials said the child fired the gun at the Ascend at Pensacola Bay Apartments on Scenic Highway. The child’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Pensacola Police said, “We know the child fired the gun, but we are looking into where the gun was stored and how the child was able to gain access to it.”