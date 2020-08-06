9-year-old Florida boy saves dad who fractured neck in diving accident

Florida

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Pensacola Beach, Florida (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A 9-year-old Florida boy who pulled his father from the water after the man fractured his neck in a diving accident is being hailed a hero.

“All I remember was that he said he broke his neck and he said he was scared,” Asaih Williams told the Pensacola News Journal on Wednesday.

Asaih, who has never had formal lifeguard training, knew something was wrong when his dad, Josh Williams, didn’t immediately surface after diving into shallow waters of the Santa Rosa Sound on Saturday, the newspaper reported.

Asaih said when he’s diving with someone, he gives the person a set amount of time to emerge before he goes in to help. “I had a little time limit in my head. If I jump in and the person I’m jumping with in that certain amount of time (doesn’t come up), I go after them.”

Despite a 100-pound weight difference between the father and son, Asaih was able to turn his facedown dad over to prevent him from drowning and keep him afloat while slowly dragging him to shore.

Josh Williams underwent spinal surgery and is expected to recover. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

94° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 94° 73°

Friday

93° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 93° 73°

Saturday

96° / 75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 96° 75°

Sunday

97° / 75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 97° 75°

Monday

96° / 74°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 96° 74°

Tuesday

95° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 95° 73°

Wednesday

94° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 94° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
85°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories