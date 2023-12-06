ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years after he was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Christopher Alan Stacey, 47, of Atmore, was found guilty on Sept. 20, 2023, for the murder of Dalton Davis and the shooting of Troy Boutwell. The incident happened on June 3, 2018, at a home in Walnut Hill.

A news release from the Florida State Attorney’s Office said Stacey and his co-defendants loaded the men into the back of Boutwell’s truck and drove them into a creek in Atmore.

Davis was killed in the shooting. Boutwell survived and later died from an unrelated cause.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation.

