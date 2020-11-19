 

Bascom man killed by pack of stray dogs

Florida

by: S. Brady Calhoun

Posted: / Updated:

BASCOM, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bascom man was killed by a pack of stray dogs, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they discovered the body of 65-year-old Donald Ray Allen Wednesday morning next to the roadway on Kirkland Road. Investigators determined Allen was walking in the roadway when he was killed by the dogs.

Animal control officials are now working to capture the dogs, officials said.

If anyone has any information about these dogs, please contact Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9624 or Animal Control at 850-718-0021.

