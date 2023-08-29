PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Ever wanted to stay overnight in a professional baseball stadium? You can in Pensacola, Florida, where the Blue Wahoos have listed their entire stadium on Airbnb.

Billed as the “ULTIMATE baseball experience,” The Blue Wahoos Stadium listing says there are beds for up to 10 people and views of Pensacola Bay, all at $5,143 per night.

“For the first time ever, a professional baseball stadium is available for rent on Airbnb, giving fans the most intimate, behind-the-scenes ballpark experience in history,” according to the listing. “Whether you’d like to host an unforgettable overnight trip with your youth league team, throw an unbeatable birthday bash, stage a corporate retreat that will make you an office hero, or spend your bachelor party living your sports dream, Blue Wahoos Stadium is the ultimate rental”

What do you get when you book an entire ballpark on Airbnb? The Blue Wahoos’ listing says guests will have access to the clubhouse, a bedroom with 10 beds, the batting cage and even the field.

“Want to hit with your friends in our batting cage? Be our guest!” according to the listing description. “Want to play catch on the field at 11:30 PM? Be our guest! Want to take batting practice while having a couple cold ones with the boys? Be our guest! Want to take down your siblings in ping pong and video games in the clubhouse? Be our guest! Want to enjoy breakfast at home plate? Be our guest!”

The newly renovated clubhouse includes leather couches, flat-screen TVs, and a ping pong table. In the large bedroom, guests will find a kitchenette.

Guests will also get a full tour of the facilities, and a Blue Wahoos staff member will be “on call” for security and to answer guests’ questions.