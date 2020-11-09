Couple accused of racing another car on Florida highway is charged

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A couple faces charges on allegations they were racing another car and going more than double the speed limit on US Highway 19 in Florida, according to arrest reports.

Officials say 26-year-old Brian Callahan was driving a 2020 convertible Ford Mustang when he was stopped for racing another car and speeding 98 mph in a 40-mph zone in Clearwater.

When officers pulled Callahan over, he had bloodshot glassy eyes and a “moderate odor” of alcohol on his breath and he refused to provide a breath sample, the arrest report said.

His girlfriend, 25-year-old Kayla Slavin, was a passenger in the car and was also under the influence of alcohol, according to the arrest report.

Callahan was charged with racing on the highway as the driver in the vehicle as well as to driving under the influence. Slavin was charged with racing on the highway as the passenger in the vehicle.

