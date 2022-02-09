Drugs found in diaper bag, two arrested with kids in the car

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Drugs found in diaper bag, two arrested with kids in the car

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people from Crestview were arrested after Okaloosa County Sheriff deputies found a large amount of oxycodone, meth, and a loaded gun with three young children in the car.

More News from WRBL

Deputies pulled over Glenniecia Larkins, 23, and Travon Hutchins, 22, Feb. 5 on Gibson Road in Fort Walton Beach for illegal window tint on a Lincoln. Inside were three kids ranging from 7 months to 5 years old.

Deputies say Hutchins was driving and dropped contraband when stepping out of the car. After a field test, 7 oxycodone pills were found to be pressed manually with traces of fentanyl.

With probable cause to search, deputies found a loaded 9 mm handgun inside a crown royal bag in the passenger floorboard. Deputies also uncovered 92 oxycodone pills and a tablet of meth in a diaper bag.

Larkins claimed ownership of the gun but says she did not know it was loaded with a bullet in the chamber. Both Larkins and Hutchins were taken into custody.

Hutching is facing trafficking in oxycodone, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and driving with a suspended license. Larkins was arrested for trafficking in oxycodone, possession of a controlled substance, and carrying a concealed firearm.

OCSO did not release any information about the children after the arrest. Larkins and Hutchings are listed to live at the same address in Crestview, Fla.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Don't Miss