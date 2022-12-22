ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A school janitor in Escambia County is behind bars after allegedly attempting to meet a 13-year-old and give her marijuana, alcohol and electronic cigarettes, and exchanging explicit videos with a juvenile in Georgia, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric William Poston, 24, was charged with obscene communication, possession of obscene material and cruelty toward a child.

On Nov. 15, deputies with ECSO were assigned the case to investigate and found that Poston was a contracted janitor at an Escambia County School and used Instagram and Snapchat to solicit a 13-year-old student in Pensacola, in an attempt to give her marijuana, alcohol and electronic cigarettes and to meet outside of school.

A search warrant was obtained for Poston’s cell phone and was executed on Nov. 17. After searching through the cell phone, deputies said they found communication between Poston and a juvenile female in Georgia.

According to deputies, Poston and the victim started talking on Sept. 13, and they were exchanging explicit videos and pictures. According to the arrest report, Poston sent several messages to the victim requesting she come to Florida to meet him in “real life.” On Oct. 13, Poston received and saved a video file from the victim which, according to deputies, “met the statutory definition of child sexual abuse material.”

Deputies spoke with the victim who said Poston was her boyfriend and they FaceTime nearly every night but denied having a sexual relationship with him.

Poston was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $60,000 bond.