DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man early Thursday morning after a five-mile pursuit through Destin and a violent arrest, according to a OCSO news release.

Adrian Rico Garcia, 52, was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview. He is charged with resisting an officer with violence, felony fleeing and eluding, and felony violation of probation. He is being held without bond.

OCSO said they were responding to a prowler call in the Emerald Lakes subdivision when they spotted Garcia driving a silver Honda. OCSO claims Garcia ignored the deputies’ attempt to make a traffic stop on Highway 98 near Regatta Bay Boulevard and fled west for about five miles.

Deputies used spike strips in attempt to stop Garcia, but OCSO says Garcia continued to flee and even tried to ram a OCSO patrol vehicle.

OCSO said units “converged and did a successful rolling roadblock.” OCSO said Garcia was stopped in front of the Harbor Docks restaurant, but that wasn’t the end of the ordeal.

OCSO said Garcia refused to leave the car, turn off the car or show his hands. OCSO said deputies broke car windows to get him out of the vehicle and arrest him. Garcia and a deputy “suffered minor cuts and abrasions from the shattered window.”