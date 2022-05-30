FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – Sheriff’s deputies in Florida have arrested a 10-year-old fifth grade student accused of threatening to shoot up a school. Investigators learned of the threats made by the boy on Saturday and arrested him.

In a social media post, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno called the student’s behavior “sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas.”

An 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday and opened fire on a fourth grade classroom, killing 19 students and two teachers.

The Florida sheriff said making sure “our children are safe is paramount.”

