 

Florida deputy shows off slam dunk skills at community basketball court

Florida

by: WFLA,

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents in Tampa Bay, Florida, know Polk County sheriff’s deputies don’t play around — most of the time.

Meet Polk County deputy Joseph “Jo Jo” Everett. He got a chance to show off his basketball skills this week at a community basketball court in Haines City.

In the video posted by the sheriff’s office, Everett’s skills captured the attention of quite the crowd at the Lake Eva Community Park and on social media.

“Most of the time, our deputies are out there investigating and trying to make slam-dunk cases for the trial court. But as you will see in this video, one of our deputies offered up his own slam-dunk case on a different kind of court,” a Facebook post from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office read.

You can see Everett catch air in the video player above.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

85° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 85° 63°

Wednesday

87° / 61°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 8% 87° 61°

Thursday

87° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 87° 67°

Friday

78° / 58°
Showers
Showers 40% 78° 58°

Saturday

77° / 56°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 77° 56°

Sunday

83° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 83° 63°

Monday

81° / 64°
Showers
Showers 38% 81° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

84°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

84°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
83°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
75°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
73°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
71°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
70°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
68°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
66°

65°

4 AM
Cloudy
6%
65°

65°

5 AM
Cloudy
6%
65°

64°

6 AM
Cloudy
6%
64°

63°

7 AM
Cloudy
7%
63°

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
8%
65°

67°

9 AM
Cloudy
6%
67°

70°

10 AM
Cloudy
4%
70°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
74°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
78°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories