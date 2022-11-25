BONIFAY, Fla. (WDHN) — A man was arrested in Coffee County after police say he attempted to elude officers in Florida.

On Wednesday, the Bonifay Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no license plate.

An alert was received from Washington County about a motorcycle that had fled from the Chipley Police Department.

Police say the motorcycle driver, later identified as Buford Glen Goddin, 35, of Chipley, refused to stop and a pursuit began just east on SR-79 on US-90. The chase continued north on SR-79 where the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office joined in.

The chase went over 100 mph as the motorcycle darted in and out of traffic.

Alabama State Troopers as well as Geneva County Sherriff’s Office joined in the pursuit at the four-way stop in Hartford.

(Photo courtesy of Bonifay Police Department)

(Photo Courtesy of Bonifay Police Department)

The pursuit ended just inside Coffee County, near mile marker 20 on SR-67. Goddin was taken into custody.

Goddin has felony charges from both the Bonifay Police Department and the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office.