OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was charged with second degree murder in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Scott Holovak, 27, is charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Deputies were called to a home on Jay Street in Fort Walton Beach on Saturday, Nov. 12 where they found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The unidentified victim was transported to a hospital, but later died. Holovak told deputies he went to Jay Street “after being notified of an argument occurring at the home.”

Deputies found Holovak at his home on Bobolink Way in Crestview after an investigation.

He told deputies he showed a gun to the victim “in an attempt to scare the victim.” He also said he shot the victim in the torso because he “aggressed him.”

Deputies said there is no evidence the victim had a weapon.