ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars Tuesday after being caught with meth and other drug paraphernalia inside a M&M minis container in a Winn Dixie parking lot, according to an arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Edward Busbee was booked into the Escambia County Jail at around 2:27 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25 on no bond. Busbee is charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.

According to the arrest report, a deputy saw a green Ford Ranger parked next to a dumpster in the parking lot of a Winn Dixie on Hwy. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway. The deputy asked Busbee and a passenger what they were doing and he told them they were eating sandwiches before going home.

Busbee gave the deputy his Florida Driver’s License upon request. The deputy found that Busbee had an active warrant through the ECSO. Busbee was placed under arrest and put into the patrol car.

Busbee told the deputy he had a rolled up piece of plastic in his sock, which later tested positive for methamphetamine. Another deputy came to the scene and a K9 searched the car. During the search, deputies found a M&M minis container with drug paraphernalia inside.

Busbee has a Circuit Court date of May 19.