ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for a murder that happened in August, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies.

Raven Morgan, 20, was charged with First Degree Premeditated Murder.

On Aug. 7, 2022, deputies responded to an unspecified location in reference to a death investigation. They said they found a man lying on his back, motionless, with his eyes partially open. After deputies moved the victim, they saw a small amount of blood and body tissue on the back-right side of his head.

Medical examiners determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Investigators interviewed several witnesses that were at the house at the same time the victim was. They said during the interviews, Morgan withheld information and was dishonest. During the investigation, deputies said they obtained a search warrant for Morgan’s cell phone, where they found four pictures of the victim dead. They also said Morgan was involved with distracting the victim while he was shot.

Deputies said five witnesses have come forward saying Morgan has spoken openly about the incident, dancing and laughing when talking about the incident.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, this case is still open and under investigation.