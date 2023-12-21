Related video above: Gasparilla grand marshal, WWE legend Ric Flair, stops by News Channel 8 Today

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan shared news of his baptism in Florida’s Pinellas County on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post, the WWE Hall of Famer, whose real name is Terry Bollea, shared videos of himself and his wife, Sky Daily, experiencing the special moment.

“Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life,” Hogan wrote. “No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!”

The baptism was performed at Indian Rocks Beach Baptist Church, according to the post.

FILE – In this April 3, 2005, file photo, Hulk Hogan fires up the crowd between matches during WrestleMania 21 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

Hogan got his start in wrestling in the Tampa Bay region. He was raised South Tampa and attended college in the area before choosing to pursue wrestling in the late 1970s.

Though his decades-long wrestling career took him across the globe, Hogan remained in Tampa after stepping away from in-ring action and reality television. He owns a shop on Clearwater Beach that features merchandise and memorabilia from his runs with promotions like the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE), World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).