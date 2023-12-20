ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The trial began Tuesday for the man accused of opening fire and killing the mother of his child inside an Escambia County Home Depot.

Keith Agee is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Brooklyn Sims while she was working as a contract employee at the Home Depot on N Davis Highway.

Agee is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and aggravated battery.

Tuesday, the jury heard from several witnesses including the responding deputies and officers as well as the employees who were working inside the Home Depot with Sims when shots were fired.

The jury saw surveillance video from the time of the shooting and heard the text messages Keith Agee sent to his mother, Sheila Agee, leading up to the shooting.

The jury also heard from Keith Agee, who took the stand. Agee said before the shooting, he found out he had an STD after he said he and Sims were intimate. He told the jury he felt hurt and betrayed.

“I said, ‘Hey, you gave me something.’ She said, ‘Not this again,’ and turned around and proceeded to walk off from me. I’ve never been so mad in my life,” Agee said. “I pulled my firearm from my waistband, and I proceeded to shoot Brooklyn.”

The trial is expected to conclude on Wednesday.

Keith Agee’s mother Sheila Agee is also facing a first-degree premeditated murder charge in this case. She is due in court in February.